New Uniforms and unprecedented demand at Essential Needs charity furniture store

Please share the news











1 Share

Harrogate-based community furniture store, Essential Needs has provided all staff and volunteers with new uniforms thanks to the support of County Councillor John Ennis and the North Yorkshire County Council Locality Budget.

The uniforms will allow customers to easily recognise staff and volunteers, build awareness of the charity and foster a sense of pride and team spirit at the charity.

The self-funded charity that has been serving the local community since 1995 has seen unprecedented demand for its services since reopening in June after lockdown.

Lee Wright, Manager of Essential Needs said: Lockdown was difficult for a lot of people. We had customers queueing at the door on reopening who had been without essential furniture items for over 2 months as they had moved in the days prior to it. The furlough scheme and an increase in redundancies has also reduced family income which has seen an influx of new customers, resulting in the charity having its busiest 3 months ever. Thankfully lockdown also gave many people the opportunity for DIY and home projects, this fuelled donations of furniture and we are hugely grateful to the community for continuing to support us in these difficult times.

Essential Needs is located behind Leeds Road shops at Back Gladstone Street, Harrogate, HG2 8DF and contactable on 01423 870040. Its current opening times are Monday – Thursday 9.30am-4.00pm and Fridays 9.00am-11.45am

Picture Information:

County Councillor John Ennis, Lee Wright, staff and volunteers