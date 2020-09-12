Shout-out for budding designers to redesign the Victoria Shopping Centre banners

Please share the news













The Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate has today (12 September 2020) opened a competition to redesign the external banners.

They have drop-down banners adorning the Cambridge Street and Market Street entrances. While they have served the centre well, now wind, rain and sun have taken effect on them, meaning they need to be changed.

The centre is at the hub of the retail centre of the town and a home to many stores. It continues to develop, most recently seeing Next move into a prime corner space.

The management team have been discussing the banners for some time and, while they could use a design company, they felt they wanted to reach out to the community for budding designers to step forward.

It’s a competition open to all, of any age and those of all levels of experience – from complete novice designers to professionals.

As the design needs to fit the available space, there is a downloadable template and entries need to be made online (links below)

James White, Centre Manager of Victoria Shopping Centre, said: We are thrilled to be opening this competition out to the local community and offering a member of the public the chance to redesign our external banners. We are extremely proud to call Harrogate our home, a town that prides itself on its strong community and vibrant heritage, and it feels wonderful to be able to work with the local community on something that will be so special to the centre. We very much look forward to receiving the submissions and selecting the winning design.

The design needs to be to specific dimensions and there is a template that can be download see Victoria Centre Template

To submit your design: https://www.victoriashoppingcentre.com/banner-redesign/

Closing date is midnight 26 September 2020

Terms and conditions:

The promoter is Victoria Shopping Centre and the Harrogate Informer.

There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition

No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason

Victoria Shopping Centre reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice

No cash alternative to the prize will be offered the prizes are not transferable.

The management reserves the absolute right to disqualify any entrant to any competition which it considers has used improper technical means to enter.

Owners of all submissions must consent to their artwork being used for the external banners and any subsequent promotion in the Harrogate Informer newspaper, on the Harrogate Informer’s website and social media and on Victoria Shopping Centre’s website and on social media. The winner consents to their artwork being photographed and promoted.

The artist of the winning design will be selected by the Victoria Shopping Centre management team and the Harrogate Informer, and contacted by email within 7 working days of the closing date.

The winner must be able to email the original AI file or post the original version of winning design/deliver it to Victoria Shopping Centre within 5 days of notification of winning.

If any emails to the winner are returned as undelivered or the winner does not respond in 5 days of being notified then Victoria Shopping Centre reserves the right to offer the prize to another winner in accordance with the process described above.

By entering the competition, the winner consents to any publicity generated as a result of the draw and use on websites, Facebook, social media platforms, magazines or mobile services at any time without further consent or payment.

Victoria Shopping Centre retail staff, managers, supervisors, and their immediate families of those cannot enter and any entries will be invalid.

Victoria Shopping Centre reserves the right to remove, replace or change the banners at any time.