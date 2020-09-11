Man left with significant facial injuries following assault on Green Lane, Acomb

Please share the news











Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault which left a man with significant facial injuries, to contact them.

At around 10pm on Thursday 10 September 2020, the victim, a 44-year-old man from York, left the Clockhouse Pub on Kingsway in Acomb with one other male. The victim was wearing a dark coloured jumper and dark tracksuit style bottoms.

As the victim was walking down Green Lane, he was approached by an unknown male who was seen to speak to the victim and then subject him to a serious assault. The unknown male then left the scene.

The victim was taken to York District Hospital with significant facial fractures. He currently remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A dark coloured vehicle, believed to be a SAAB, was seen in the area shortly before the assault. Officers are particularly keen to trace this vehicle as the occupants may have important information which could assist their enquiries. Members of the public who were travelling in the area at the time of the incident, who may have captured dash cam footage are also encouraged to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information which would assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to DC 1798 CAREY. You can also email paul.carey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference 12200159013.

If you wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.