Ripon Grammar wins award

/
Please share the news

Ripon Grammar School has been named the top grammar school in the North of England in a national award highlighting educators who are leaders in their field.

Chloe Smart, of Corporate Vision magazine said:

Skills, personality, outlook, ethos, drive, hobbies and ambition are all rooted in early life. The role of an educator is utterly fundamental to the fabric of our society.

When education faulters, it can have catastrophic ripple effects across generations. Yet, when education is exemplary, it can determine the progression of a nation.

The Education & Training Awards were launched to spotlight the paragons of education and training and we have endeavoured to showcase those that have truly come to define the sector they work in. I am proud to offer all the winners my congratulations and best wishes for the future.




Please share the news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Knaresborough Market
Previous Story

Knaresborough Town Council call for "no more surprises" for its market stall holders

Clinical Lead for Organ Donation at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, Sarah Marsh
Next Story

Clinical Lead at Harrogate Hospital urges people to consider organ donation

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info