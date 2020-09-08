Ripon Grammar wins award

Ripon Grammar School has been named the top grammar school in the North of England in a national award highlighting educators who are leaders in their field.

Chloe Smart, of Corporate Vision magazine said:

Skills, personality, outlook, ethos, drive, hobbies and ambition are all rooted in early life. The role of an educator is utterly fundamental to the fabric of our society.

When education faulters, it can have catastrophic ripple effects across generations. Yet, when education is exemplary, it can determine the progression of a nation.

The Education & Training Awards were launched to spotlight the paragons of education and training and we have endeavoured to showcase those that have truly come to define the sector they work in. I am proud to offer all the winners my congratulations and best wishes for the future.