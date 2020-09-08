Help! I’m Struggling to Find Employment After Graduating

Please share the news













Struggling to find some sort of job or work now that university has finished? You’re not the only one – and with the global pandemic causing economic uncertainty for years to come, there’s a real difficulty for graduates to find a job. If you’re stuck in a rut, we’re here to help.

Find Your Groove

The biggest challenge to coming out of university for a lot of people is actually deciding what they want to do. Perhaps you’ve got a degree with no clear career path, or perhaps you’ve decided that career path just isn’t for you.

There’s something to be said for keeping your options open; however, even if you’re considering other options, you should have a main goal in mind. Being too open means you can lack direction, making your application come off as uncertain and uninformed. Find out what it is that drives you – once you find this, Developing A Student have guides on how to progress and improve your application, meaning you can secure your ideal job. They’re the best source for information and guides on how to really find your niche and run with it in the world of work.

Improve Yourself

Employers are looking for the best of the best when it comes to their future employees, and so you want to give the best image of yourself as possible. You want to be able to show off everything you’re capable of, and show any potential employer that you are the right candidate for the job.

One major pitfall that many graduates have is that they lack any experience. It’s hard to gain valuable experience before you graduate, but even small opportunities can make the biggest difference. That week you spent on work experience could be enough to show you have people skills, or that volunteering opportunity you did could show that you’re a selfless, dedicated individual. If you lack these experiences, often taking some time to build these up can really help improve your chances.

You may find that another path in the short term will help your employability – a year gaining experience, an apprenticeship, or further study could be exactly what you need to improve yourself and make yourself the perfect candidate.

Bolster Your Application

No matter how perfect a candidate you are, if your application isn’t good, you’ll come across the same. You need to make sure your application is top notch in order to grab your potential employer’s attention.

The first place to look is your cover letter – don’t underestimate it! It’s often the first thing your employer will read, so make sure to start it with a bang and really get them interested. Your CV follows, and you should make an effort to not just list skills, but show how you’ve developed them or utilised them – in leadership roles, for example. As for the interview, although it can be daunting, we’ve got you covered – here are some great ways to make sure you’re interview ready.

Although times are tough, these tips can help you make the best of things and get the job you deserve.