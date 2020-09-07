How Stean Gorge reduce asking price

Please share the news











Operating as a visitor attraction for over one hundred years, the business specialises in offering a comprehensive range of outdoor pursuits, team-building days, family and school trips and has gained a reputation for being one of the best places to visit in Yorkshire. It features natural caves, flowing ravines and rocks that are ideal for climbing enthusiasts.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has reduced the freehold asking price of How Stean Gorge, an outdoor activity centre with a licensed cafe situated within the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Additionally, tourist attractions including Masham, Grassington and Pateley Bridge are all within close proximity and the larger towns of Richmond and Harrogate are within easy reach.

In addition to the Gorge itself, the site comprises; a licensed café and shop, which includes a spacious dining area with seating for up to 50 customers. A unique feature within the café includes a partial glass floor overlooking the gorge below, which makes for a spectacular dining experience.

The site is also licensed for 26 camping pitches and includes hot showers, changing facilities and storage for activity equipment. The whole site extends to approximately 4.5 acres and planning consent has been granted for seven Swiss chalets.

The current owners of The Gorge, Stan and Ann Beer made the decision to sell in order to pursue retirement and brought the property to market through Christie & Co in December 2019.

The site was closed during the COVID-19 lockdown, however since reopening on 4th July business has been booming, with turnover up by circa £12,000 against the same period in 2019. The restaurant has been able to run at full capacity as it is spacious and allows for social distancing in line with government requirements. Demand for the campsite is currently exceeding capacity, whilst outdoor activity bookings have almost doubled. The business has adapted their sessions to allow for social distancing and/or smaller group bookings.

Commenting on these robust trading levels Stan said: We’re really encouraged by how busy the site has been since re-opening post-lockdown and it is showing no signs of slowing down. We recently recruited a chef from The Yorke Arms at Pateley Bridge – he brings a wealth of quality catering experience and we are working hard to improve our restaurant, now offering Bistro evenings. In addition to this, there is increased demand for small group functions in the restaurant which are a welcome addition to the business. All that said, we have operated the site as a family for a number of years now and my wife and I are very keen to pass it onto a new owner and enjoy our retirement. We have a great team of staff and lots of loyal customers, and we have thoroughly enjoyed our time here.

David Cash, Associate Director at Christie & Co, is handling the sale and comments: Post-lockdown and whilst the nation continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing increased demand from purchasers for hospitality businesses at the coast and in the countryside. Many are looking for an alternative lifestyle, whilst capitalising on the success of such businesses as staycations gather popularity. How Stean Gorge benefits from planning permission to build seven Swiss Style Chalets on site, which could sleep up to twelve people each. The permission allows for one of the chalets to be used as a permanent residence for an owner or staff, so not only could somebody purchase a great business, they could live in a fantastic part of the Yorkshire Dales alongside a spectacular landmark in How Stean Gorge.

How Stean Gorge is now on the market with an asking price of £699,995, with offers being invited for the freehold.