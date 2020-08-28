Free parking extension comes into force in Northallerton

Please share the news













Shoppers to Northallerton are to benefit from an extension of free parking under new rules starting on September 1.

Free parking will be doubled to an hour on Northallerton High Street until 31 December 2020.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive made the decision after receiving a petition from Northallerton BID asking for a review into its parking policies. To be consistent, the concession was also granted for Knaresborough Market Place.

County Councillor David Blades, member for Romanby and Broomfield, said: This decision goes a long way to show our support for retailers on the High Street and residents who requested an extension to free parking to allow for more time to do their shopping.

County Councillor Caroline Dickinson, member for Northallerton, said: I am supportive of this trial extension of free parking in Northallerton’s High Street. However, this alone cannot resolve all the issues that face our town and it is important for everyone to work together to find solutions that ensure Northallerton remains sustainable into the future.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, added: The parking regime in Northallerton High Street has been a great success in encouraging a turnover of spaces and making it easier for drivers to find a parking space, resulting in less congestion. We must remember that parking charges in these towns are extremely low compared to other places. The free parking extension will continue until the New Year, when it is hoped our high streets will have bounced back from the effects of Covid-19.






