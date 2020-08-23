Our favourite games taken online

Please share the news













Before the internet, a quiet night in with family or friends would often involve playing a game or two. If you had a pack of cards to hand, popular choices included Gin Rummy, Blackjack or Texas Hold’em poker. There was also the option of board games such as Monopoly, Snakes and Ladders and Scrabble.

For those venturing out for entertainment, there were (and still are) a variety of entertaining games to be played at casinos and arcades. At the casino you might find slot machines, roulette tables or other table games. If you’ve got a pocketful of change, one might find themselves looking to kill a bit of time at the arcade. Retro games like Space Invaders, Pac Man and Donkey Kong are still well loved by gaming fans.

Playing games is a great way to relax, be sociable and have fun while getting to know the people around you. Whether you have a competitive streak or prefer to play just for fun, there are games out there to suit everyone’s tastes.

Gaming goes online

Technological advancements have made the internet widely accessible, and as its use has grown, so have the number of online gamers. You can now find pretty much any game you can think of online: card, board, casino and arcade games have all been adapted for the internet.

Playing online is much more convenient and allows players to put themselves against players from across the world. You don’t have to go out and purchase a pack of cards or a specific board. Instead, you can play from your phone, laptop or console device.

Here are some of the most loved games that can now by enjoyed online:

Card games

One popular card game now available online is UNO . In UNO, players take it in turns to match one of the cards in their hand with the one on the top of the deck. There are also special action cards, such as Reverses, Skips, Draw Twos, Wild and Draw Four Wild cards. These cards have special rules that will help you to win the game.

The online multiplayer version of UNO allows you to play and interact with people all over the world. There are weekly and global leadership boards, as well as special medals to display on your profile. You can even communicate with your opponents through the voice chat feature. UNO online stays true to the original rules of the game, while enabling fans to enjoy the game with people across the world and track their progress.

Another card game to play online is Cards Against Humanity. This is a relatively new game that involves filling in blank statements from words or phrases found on other cards. These are usually humorous and most often they are offensive. There are many different versions of the game, some of the most offensive are aimed at adults, while kid-friendly ones do exist for those looking to play with the family.

There are a number of ways to play Cards Against Humanity online. There are websites and apps you can use to play with friends or strangers, and some that also allow you to play against the computer. You can also play the game on some video conferencing sites. Playing over video is great as you experience each other’s reactions and laugh along together.

Casino and arcade games

One of the most popular casino games to play on the internet is online slots. Slots are featured on almost all online casinos, they are easy to play and do not require a high amount of skill. Slots are a game of chance, meaning players can spin the reel, sit back and wait to see whether or not they have landed on a winning combination. Some symbols in the game have a special meaning: for example, wild symbols can act as a substitute for another symbol to help you achieve a line.

Many people prefer playing slots online rather than at a land-based casino, but this type of casinos still have their place as they are great for nights out and celebrations with friends. However, through playing online, casino fans can access a much wider variety of games across many different websites, there are also sites that do all the research and bring the best available offers so you can play from the comfort of their own sofa.

For those who enjoy retro games, the internet is filled with arcade classics. Pac Man is a well-known game with simple controls and uncomplicated gameplay. A variety of new versions of this game can be found online, with one example being Pac Xon. In Pac Xon, players must try to minimise the area in which the ghost characters can roam around and collect special fruits along the way.

Board games

Some board games can also be found online, with both free and paid versions available. Developers of some old school board games have recreated the game online, allowing them to reach wider audiences and engage a new generation of players. For example, games company Days of Wonder have adapted games such as Small World 2, Gang of Four and Memoir’44. These can all be enjoyed online for free by fans.



