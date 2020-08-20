Ripon Grammar School celebrating outstanding achievements at GCSE

Please share the news











Ripon Grammar School students are celebrating outstanding achievements at GCSE, providing a strong platform for future academic success.

An impressive 97.6 per cent of grades awarded to the 131-strong year group were 9-5s (the equivalent of A*-Bs) with 67.7 per cent of all grades achieved being 9-7(A*-A)s.

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said, despite this being an unprecedented year for exam results, this year’s students had done superbly well.

Jonathan Webb said: Without the opportunity of an examination, our departments worked hard to award grades which we believe were fair, valid and as accurate as possible in the situation. Consequently, I am extremely encouraged by our results today and am really looking forward to welcoming our new sixth formers back to school in September.

Among a number of exceptional performances amid an excellent set of overall results, which saw a quarter of students achieve the top grade 9, were seven students who achieved ten grade 9s or more.

Top performer Lucy Cox, from Ripon, was awarded an impressive 11 grade 9s and an 8, while Sophie Pointon, from Thirsk, Eleanor Chaplin, from Boroughbridge, and Eloise Hopkins, from Ripon, all received 11 grade 9s.

Chloe Stringwell, from Ripon, and Bertie Wood, from Brafferton, were both awarded ten grade 9s and two grade 8s.

Students were awarded a total of 618 grades 9/8s (A*), making up more than 46 per cent of all grades, with more than 79 per cent of students achieving grades 9-7 in maths and more than 57 per cent 9-7s in English.