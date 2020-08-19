Are Rolexes Still Worth Buying In 2020?

Please share the news













If you are planning to invest in a luxury timepiece, Rolex might be one of the first brands that come to mind. As one of the most popular and well-known watch brands around the world, Rolex is well-respected by celebrities and the general public alike, and you really can’t go wrong when you choose to wear a Rolex timepiece on your wrist.

But with so many other luxury watch brands to choose from like Omega, Seiko, and even Rolex subsidiary Tudor, you might be wondering, is buying a Rolex still worth it in 2020 – or should you go for a newer and more modern brand option? Rolex watches have increased in price over the years and are set to be a huge investment for 2020, so is it still worth splashing out? The answer is yes, and here’s why.

Value Appreciation

Watches can be a little bit like cars – once you have taken them out of their box and worn them for five minutes, their value can drop significantly. However, this isn’t always the case with Rolexes. There are several Rolex watch models that will actually appreciate in value over time , and if you take good care of your watch and maintain it correctly, you could end up with a timepiece that is worth significantly more than what you initially paid for it. Today, antique Rolexes bought for just a few hundred pounds are selling for thousands, so choose wisely, and that could be your watch in a few decades’ time.

It’s Timeless

Luxury watch brands can often come and go – but not Rolex. This brand has truly stood the test of time, and if you want a timepiece that is instantly recognised and will always be current, Rolex is the ideal option. Rolex watches are always in fashion regardless of what is happening with current clothing and accessory fashion trends, and you will never have a hard time pairing your Rolex with the most current, fashionable outfit choices.

It’s a Status Symbol

Rolex watches are often argued to be more of a status symbol than any other luxury watch brand . They are instantly recognisable and no matter where you are, anybody will be able to tell that you are wearing a luxury timepiece on your wrist, compared to some of the other luxury watch brands that might be expensive and high-quality, but simply not as much of a household name. If it’s important to you that you make a good impression with your watch and want to display your status in life wherever you go, you really can’t go wrong with a Rolex.

New Styles

With around two thousand watches a day made, Rolex is one of the biggest luxury watch brands in the world, and they are constantly bringing out new luxury watch styles and reviving the classic styles, with plenty to choose from for everybody. Whether you want a classic, timeless style of watch that has been around forever or want a newer, more minimal, and sophisticated style, Rolex has it all to choose from. Regardless of the fact that they have been around for a long time, these high-quality Swiss watches by Rolex will stand the test of time and you can find a great range available at online luxury watch retailer CHRONEXT.

Reliability

When you invest in a luxury timepiece, you will want to know that you are spending your money on something that will last you a very long time. Since a Rolex watch can often cost as much as a new car or a luxury holiday, you want the guarantee that your watch is going to still be working well on your wrist in the decades to come. Rolex is a luxury brand that guarantees reliability and longevity; Rolexes have been passed down the generations as family heirlooms and are still going strong today despite being made many years ago. With the right care and maintenance, you can expect your Rolex to last you a lifetime.

Pre-Owned Options

Since they are so well-made, reliable, and sturdy, Rolexes don’t have to be purchase brand-new to get the most out of them. In fact, there are several pre-owned options on the market that you could go for if you want a more affordable investment, but be careful – some Rolex models have appreciated in value and you could end up spending more for a second-hand luxury timepiece than the original owner paid for it. When buying a pre-owned Rolex, it’s important to inspect the watch thoroughly and see it in action to make sure that it is still working well. Check the watch thoroughly for any signs of damage like scratches, cracks and any general wear and tear.

Express Your Personality

There are several different styles of Rolex watch available, and with new styles constantly being released, it is the perfect luxury watch brand to choose from if you want a timepiece that allows you to truly express your personality. There really is something for everybody when it comes to Rolexes, and with thousands of different historic and new styles to choose from, finding a watch that perfectly fits in with your style, personality and the way that you like to express yourself should not be difficult at all.

Quality

If investing in high quality is important to you, you will be guaranteed this when you invest in a Rolex watch. Rolexes are among some of the most high-quality watches in the world, and the brand has been committed to excellence right from the beginning. Founder Hans Wilsdorf said that Rolex wants to be the first in the field and seen as the very best, something that definitely rings true today and the watch brand has made a resounding success of meeting this goal. The brand has been constantly recognised for technological advancements that have had a huge impact on the wider watch industry, constantly pushing boundaries and coming up with new ideas that are some of the finest in the field, like the famous Oyster Perpetual automatic winding system, which is widely acclaimed as one of the best in the world.

Should You Buy a Rolex?

With a range of classic brands and newer ones to choose from, investing in a luxury watch in 2020 involves a lot of choices. Rolex is one of the best-known and acclaimed luxury watch brands in the world, and if you want to spend your money on a safe bet and be guaranteed quality, excellent workmanship and longevity on a timepiece that may even appreciate in value over the years, you really can’t go wrong with a Rolex.

In 2020, Rolexes are so much more than a simple timepiece – they convey your personality in a way that no other accessory can achieve and can often be the ultimate status symbol. With the right maintenance and care, your Rolex watch can last you all of your life, and since your watch is something that you are going to look at and use every day, you want one that can easily fit into your daily life, complement your outfits and stand the test of time – all of which Rolex can do with ease.

If you want to buy a luxury watch in 2020, there are plenty of reasons why Rolex is still well worth investing in.