Lachlan is over the Moon!

A keen rugby player forced to give up sport and miss large chunks of schooling after a rare bacterial infection attacked his ankle joints is walking tall after scoring top A-level grades.

Despite taking time out for extensive physiotherapy and reconstructive surgery, Ripon Grammar School student Lachlan Moon was awarded A* and three As in maths, chemistry, economics, further maths.

The 18-year-old, from Sicklinghall, who had to wear a metal frame on his left leg for four months following surgery, will now study MORSE (maths, operational research, statistics and economics) at the University of Warwick.

He explained how the rare bacterial infection attacked his ankles and chest before his GCSE exams, eventually destroying the joint in his left ankle.

When he started sixth form, Lachlan’s ankles were in pain and he was often tired, finding it difficult to walk around school.

Lachlan said: I played rugby a lot before my illness so it was challenging for me to be able to watch and speak about rugby, knowing I would not be playing it at school again.

Monthly physiotherapy sessions meant he had to miss lessons, and he had reconstructive surgery after his AS exams.

He walked with the aid of crutches as his ankle was fixed in position with the aid of an Ilizarov frame.

Lachlan said: The frame was a huge challenge as it caused me a lot of pain and made it very difficult to get to sleep. After it was taken off, walking was awkward. I had a plastic boot on my leg and still needed to use crutches for another two-and-a-half months. When I stopped wearing the boot walking was still a struggle as I hadn’t worn a proper shoe for six months. Over time my ankle has got better, and I am able to do more on it. It still remains quite stiff and is sometimes painful, but it has improved a lot and hopefully will continue to do so. I am so relieved to have got into the university of my choice.