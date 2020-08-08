Grantley Hall launches new Private Dining Room with Chef Shaun Rankin

Please share the news













Last Updated on 8 August 2020 at 8:20pm

As Grantley Hall celebrates reopening, it is proud to launch The Dales Suite, a new Private Dining Room from Chef Shaun Rankin.

Set at the heart of the hotel, the elegant architecture, cocooning colour scheme, rich woods and classic art create a timeless space. By day, enjoy far-reaching views across the Yorkshire countryside, or wile away an evening with family, friends or colleagues in the warm glow of candlelight.

Up to 20 guests (or a current maximum of 10 to comply with social distancing) may be seated to enjoy their selection from a menu created by the eponymous chef Shaun Rankin who created the renowned restaurant, Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall.

Shaun Rankin, Chef Patron, said: I have long believed that dining should be an occasion: the setting, the food, the wine – it all creates a memorable experience best enjoyed with others. As a Chef, I have championed the return of fine dining for this reason and where better to celebrate this than in the new private dining room at Grantley Hall. As per the ethos of Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, our Dales Suite menu uses ingredients grown in our own kitchen garden, hand-foraged by the brigade of chefs or sourced from just a few miles away with the very best suppliers. We hope that the private dining room will be a space that people return to time and time again.

The three-course menu exclusive to the Private Dining Room is brimming with homegrown or foraged ingredients and local produce, as per the passion of Shaun Rankin. The herbs and vegetables grown in the hotel’s Kitchen Garden are a source of inspiration for Shaun’s seasonal dishes. All other ingredients are sourced from local suppliers who Shaun has built close relationships with and whose produce he is confident is the best to be found not just in Yorkshire, but the country.

Dishes on The Dales Suite menu include a starter of Buttered Asparagus, Slow Cooked Duck Egg, Herb Sabayon or Cream of Celeriac, Apple Granola, Lovage; mains of Best End of Lamb, Black Garlic, Peas, Mint, Goats Curd or Salt Baked Jerusalem Artichokes, Barley, Woodland Mushrooms, Truffle; and desserts of Treacle Tart, Clotted Cream, Raspberries or Dark Chocolate Brownie, Popcorn, Milk Ice Cream.

Nathan George, Director of Operations, added: Since it was built in the 17th century, Grantley Hall has always been a place of entertaining: where friends, families and special guests would gather. We are pleased to continue this heritage with the launch of our new private dining room, The Dales Suite. This room was previously the office for the General Manager and I, however during lockdown, we recognised the need for more private dining spaces so that once we reopened, guests would be able to reconnect with family and friends in a private space. We are proud to have created truly special space at the heart of the hotel where fine food and wine may be enjoyed by all, whatever the occasion.

If desired, guests may alternatively choose to dine from the Taste of Home menu which is also available in Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall. Wine pairings may be selected by the sommelier of Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall as per guest request from the hotel’s impressive collection. A gin and tonic created with Shaun Rankin’s own label gin produced locally to the hotel is the ideal way to end a spectacular meal.

The exclusive three-course menu in The Dales Suite costs £65 per head, excluding wine or soft drinks. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.grantleyhall.co.uk