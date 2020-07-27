Taylor Wimpey receives approval for new Boroughbridge development 

Please share the news











Last Updated on 27 July 2020 at 11:29am

Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire has received full planning approval to deliver a new housing development in Langthorpe, Boroughbridge.

Proposals for the scheme, situated on land west of Leeming Lane, north of Skelton Road are for up to 63 homes with 40% of these being affordable housing.

Located ½ mile from Boroughbridge centre, the new community will feature a mix of three- and four-bedroom homes with associated parking and landscaping. Alongside this, the development will include an area of public open space along the southern boundary with the majority of existing trees and hedges to be retained.

As part of its permission, Taylor Wimpey will provide a close to £50,000 contribution to open space, £25,000 towards cycling and pedestrian improvements and close to £100,000 towards the local Village Hall.

Sarah Armstrong, land and planning director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: We are delighted to have received planning approval for our latest development in Boroughbridge. The development will provide much needed homes, including affordable housing, and investment for the local community. In addition to this, we will also ensure that this latest development positively contributes to the local community by providing it with high-quality facilities and transport infrastructure.

Taylor Wimpey was the first UK homebuilder to stop construction on sites and close sales centres in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown restrictions. The site team returned to construction at the start of May, following the latest UK Government guidance and operating under a robust set of revised health and safety practices and protocols.