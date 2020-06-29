Videographers feature the work of local heroes in Ripon during lockdown

Please share the news













Last Updated on 29 June 2020 at 12:51pm

Agy Rudel and Pete J George are both RAF videographers and photographers living in the Ripon.

Pete is a full time photographer/instructor based in RAF Cosford (Defence School of Photography) and Agy is media specialist Reserves serving for the RAuxAF Sqn 7644 in RAF Halton as well as multimedia manager for A-SAFE LTD.

Agy said: Outside of work, Pete and I have developed the PRAFILM production label to help us focus on our own film projects. Some of them: ‘Asking Europe’ – documentary and ‘Stay at Home’ – COVID-19 short have been recently selected to Lift-Off Film Festival and the BCN Sports Film Festival. During the last 3 months of pandemic we both were furloughed or working from home, so we have decided to find out more about our local heroes, get in touch with them and make a COVID-19 update video for them. This is how we have come across Ripon Community House. In the beginning of organising the shoot we thought this would be just a 30 sec news report, but during the filming and editing we have fallen in love with this story so much (Suzzane and Caroline’s passion and determination) that we have decided to close it in over 3 mins.

