The Garden Rooms at Tennants reopening from 4 July 2020

The Garden Rooms at Tennants will be reopening from 4 July, when its popular bistro, café and galleries will be opening their doors.

The visitor destination in Leyburn, in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, is part of Tennants Auctioneers – the UK’s largest family owned fine art auctioneers. First opened in 2014, The Garden Rooms at Tennants has become a firm favourite amongst locals and visitors alike, with its unique offering of food, drink, free exhibitions and events.

The spacious and airy modern building will allow the safe opening of the Café, Bistro and outdoor terrace, as well as the two-floor gallery showcasing beautiful treasures awaiting sale at auction and visiting art exhibitions, whilst allowing social distancing in line with current Government guidelines.

The Café will be open for eat-in and takeaway Monday – Saturday 8am to 5pm for breakfast, light lunches, sandwiches and freshly baked cakes and scones. The Bistro will be serving its delicious seasonal lunch and tapas menus daily, as well as its famed Sunday Lunch. It will also be launching a new Friday and Saturday evening eat-in and takeaway service. Outdoor seating on its charming terraces is available too, to take advantage of the Summer weather.

Director Alison Tennant says: We are delighted to be able to open our doors, and welcome visitors old and new alike from 4th July. We are lucky to have such a large modern building to allow safe social distancing whilst maintaining a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere. We aim to make all our visitors feel comfortable whilst delivering a unique Tennants experience.

All of Tennants’ menus are available on their website www.tennantsgardenrooms.com and tables in their Bistro can be booked by calling 01969 621146.