Welcome to Yorkshire Launch the Yorkshire Gift Card

Please share the news













Last Updated on 22 June 2020 at 6:21pm

Welcome to Yorkshire has today launched the Yorkshire Gift Card, a brand new initiative to encourage support for the county’s businesses from across the world, following the coronavirus crisis.

The Yorkshire Gift Card will also promote and enable a financial boost for all tourism, hospitality and retail businesses involved across the county, and is the ideal gift to be purchased locally, nationally and internationally, but for the benefit of Yorkshire.

As part of Welcome to Yorkshire’s tourism recovery plan post-COVID-19 – Reopen, Recover, Rebuild, the Yorkshire Gift Card is a way of locking in spend with tourism and hospitality organisations across the county.

Starting now, any business in Yorkshire can register for FREE to accept the Yorkshire Gift Card, but before doing so must sign up to Welcome to Yorkshire’s new, FREE AFFILIATE business membership tier at yorkshire.com/membership

ALL Welcome to Yorkshire members can register to accept and benefit from the Yorkshire Gift Card: bit.ly/yorkshiregiftcard

The Yorkshire Gift Card will be available to purchase online in early July.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive James Mason, said: Affiliate Membership and the Yorkshire Gift Card are just two of our initiatives to help get Yorkshire back on its feet following COVID-19. We want to be able to speak to the whole industry and through our new entry-level affiliate membership, offering free support and resources, we will be able to do this. Coupled with this, the Yorkshire Gift Card is designed to help lock in spend within the county so that businesses across the hospitality and tourism spectrum can benefit. If you’re a business owner I would encourage you to go and sign up right now to become a Welcome to Yorkshire Affiliate Member and to accept the Yorkshire Gift Card – it’s completely free to sign up to both and there are no hidden fees – what Yorkshire person doesn’t love a freebie?







By signing up to be an Affiliate Member with Welcome to Yorkshire, businesses will be able to access a raft of benefits including receiving weekly industry newsletters, accessing valuable business resources, being able to attend Welcome to Yorkshire webinars, vote for Welcome to Yorkshire’s charity of the year as well as being able to register to accept the Yorkshire Gift Card.

The Yorkshire Gift Card is an ideal gift for birthdays, Christmas, a leaving present, wedding gift, staff reward or just a thank you, and can be spent at a wide range of wonderful participating businesses across Yorkshire. www.yorkshire.com/giftcard

The UK gift card market is huge with an approximate turnover of £7bn and is rapidly rising. We want Yorkshire to take advantage of this. Furthermore, on average, individuals who receive a gift card tend to spend an additional 35% over and above the value of the gift card, another reason for Yorkshire businesses to sign up to Welcome to Yorkshire’s new scheme! We can confirm that any business that does get involved will be in good company, with Grantley Hall, The Deep, Masons Yorkshire Gin, Castle Howard and many more already registered.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chair Peter Box added: I am in no doubt that this brilliant offering from Welcome to Yorkshire will be of great benefit to the county’s businesses and to all who are as passionate about Yorkshire as we are. The Yorkshire Gift Card is the perfect present, it will attract visitors to enjoy all the county has to offer and will be a welcome boost to Yorkshire’s tourism economy, worth £9 billion, but that has taken a hit as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Welcome to Yorkshire plan a full marketing campaign to launch the card from July onwards, so by signing up to accept the card NOW, businesses will directly benefit from the additional FREE advertising that this brings.

This is the latest initiative from Welcome to Yorkshire, who have had considerable success in promoting the county and raising the profile of Yorkshire over the last decade across the world, with a global brand reaching over 23m people and a social reach of almost 20m.

The Yorkshire Gift Card offers a huge opportunity for Yorkshire businesses to get trading again after what has been a really difficult few months for all and what better gift to give!

Give the Gift of Yorkshire – Give a Yorkshire Gift Card – #YorkshireTogether