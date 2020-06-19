Ripon M&S Foodhall to open in July

Please share the news













Last Updated on 19 June 2020 at 4:46pm

Marks & Spencer will be opening the doors to its newest Food store in Ripon, on 15 July at 10am.

Located on Rotary Way, the store will be led by Store Manager, Paul Nicoll, alongside his team of 60.

Store Manager, Paul Nicoll, has worked at M&S for 34 years and said: My team and I are really excited about our new store in Ripon. We’ll be working hard to provide outstanding service and help make every penny count for the community. Our new Food store will offer thousands of great quality food products and customers will also be able to shop for M&S’s full Clothing & Home collections via M&S.com and using our Click & Collect service. We look forward to getting to know the local community in the run up to and following the opening.

Mark Rothery, Managing Director of Rothstone Estates, said: Announcing the opening date is a really exciting milestone in the project. Marshall Construction has now completed their building work and we are pleased to have handed over to M&S, so that the store team can prepare for opening. I would like to thank the Ripon community for their support and continued patience as we work hard with all parties to deliver this great investment in the city.

The new store will offer a range of M&S Food and the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Click & Collect service.

The store will be located at Unit 1, St Michael’s Retail Park, Rotary Way, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 1LJ, and will be open Monday – Saturday, 8am – 8pm, and on Sunday, 11am – 5pm.