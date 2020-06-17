New Richard Grafton Interiors showroom opens in Wetherby

Please share the news











Last Updated on 17 June 2020 at 8:19am

Following delays due to the coronavirus lockdown, the new Richard Grafton Interiors showroom has opened in Wetherby.

The £500,000 investment by the Yorkshire interiors, architecture and design business has seen the complete refurbishment and development of a Georgian building on the High Street.

The building had fallen into disrepair, but following an extensive six month re-development project, it has been given a new lease of life. Customers will be able to browse the 1,700sq ft (ca. 158 m²) premises and get inspiration from the fully furnished sitting room, dining room, bathroom, bedroom and dressing room. The room sets showcase the company’s hand-crafted cabinetry and designer furniture as well as its huge range of design-led interiors products. There is also a design studio equipped with hundreds of fabrics, wall coverings and flooring libraries.







Richard Grafton said: While it’s been frustrating not to be able to open our doors earlier in the spring as planned, our priority is, of course, the health and safety of our customers and staff. We are pleased to be able to welcome customers once more, safe in the knowledge that we have the appropriate hygiene and social distancing measures in place at all three of our showrooms. Our plan is to replicate the success of our Harrogate and Ilkley showrooms where our business model of providing all of our customers’ needs under one roof, from conception to project management, has proved so appealing.

Richard Grafton Interiors has evolved from providing fabrics and soft furnishings to offering a complete service with its team of designers, spatial planners and installers providing a full turnkey solution. Since launching in March 2012, the business has grown from seven staff to a 21-strong team, including 12 designers working across its interior design, bespoke cabinetry and bathroom division.