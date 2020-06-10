“Share your memories to save Stray FM”: MP urges

Please share the news













Last Updated on 10 June 2020 at 12:12pm

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP has appealed to local people to join the campaign to save Stray FM by sharing their stories about how the popular local station has helped them, local charities and local businesses.

Andrew Jones has already written to the Group Manager Director of Bauer Media Group seeking reassurances over the future content of the channel. Now he wants to share real-life experiences of Stray’s work in our community with the station’s owners in a bid to demonstrate how valued it is.

Mr Jones commented: We have to win hearts and minds. I have already made a case to Bauer Media Group for keeping Stray FM but stories of good work in the community will really help reinforce that case. So I want to know from local people and community groups just how Stray FM has helped them and supported their work. Whether it is the Local Hero Awards, running live shows from your charity event or giving your organisation an on-air boost I want to know what Stray FM has meant for you.







Mr Jones will share all the Stray FM memories with the management of Bauer Media Group in an effort to change their minds over the future of the station.

Andrew continued: We love Stray FM’s local content, its community presence, the presenters who know and support our area. All this is in danger unless we get reassurances from the station’s owners. I hope that when they see how much it means to all of us to have a radio that helps local people and organisations they will think again. Changing Stray FM to a faceless national station with little or no local output would be a backward step for our area.

You can send your stories about how Stray FM has helped you to Andrew at andrew.jones.mp@parliament.uk.

