Last Updated on 2 June 2020 at 2:21pm

Joint statement on behalf of the leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor Judith Blake and the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Eileen Taylor:

Leeds Civic Hall and Leeds Town Hall will both be lighting up purple tonight in memory of George Floyd.

We are incredibly proud of how diverse and multicultural our city is and we stand in solidarity with all those across the world who are struggling against racism or any other forms of prejudice.

By lighting up our buildings we join George Floyd’s family in their sentiment of peaceful protest and will continue to make a stand against prejudice in all its forms.