Investigation into theft of sharps boxes

11 May 2020

Appeal following theft of five sharps boxes in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police is investigating theft which occurred in the Quarry Moor Lane area of Ripon.

It happened sometime between Thursday 7 May and Monday 11 May 2020 when someone entered an insecure garage and stole five sharps boxes.

The sharps boxes are yellow in colour and contained Fentanyl patches and needles. The needles had approximately 10mg of Morphine left in them.

The owner of the sharp boxes uses the prescribed drugs for medical reasons and stores them within the garage until they can be disposed of correctly.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular they are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has any knowledge about whereabouts of the sharps boxes to get in touch.

They are also advising anyone who comes across the sharps boxes to contact police immediately and not tamper with any of the boxes due to the contents posing a fatal risk if ingested.

If you have any information, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12200078275