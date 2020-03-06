Tell HBC what you would like at the new Ripon Leisure Centre play area

Please share the news













Work to build the new swimming pool and refurbished Ripon Leisure Centre is taking shape. And, as part of this project, Harrogate Borough Council are investing £100,000 to build a brand new play area on the site.

They would like to know what you would like to have in this new play area to help us create the most suitable design.

Please complete our short online survey at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/haveyoursay

You can also share your feedback at:

Sights and Sounds of Ripon, Ripon Cathedral tomorrow between 11am and 3pm

Ripon Library (HG4 1AG) on 13 March and 17 April from 10am to 11.30am

Ripon Community House (HG4 1LE) on Thursday 9 April from 9.30am to 12.30pm

Sun Parlour Café, Spa Gardens (HG4 2BD) on Tuesday 14 April from 12noon to 1.30pm

The closing date is Monday 20 April and the final design will be available on our website in September.

For more information about the leisure centre project please visit: www.harrogate.gov.uk/rlcproject







