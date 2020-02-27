Annual Spring Show returns to Ripon Cathedral for another year

Please share the news













Ripon Cathedral will be celebrating springtime with its 4th annual Spring Food, Home & Garden Show on Saturday 4 April 2020, from 10.00am to 4.00pm.

There’s something for everyone with over 60 carefully selected traders from across Yorkshire selling delicious food, seasonal homewares and gifts.

The pop-up Cathedral Café will be open all day serving refreshments, including soup and delicious homemade cakes while the popular Cathedral Plant Stall will be selling a wide selection of plants at affordable prices, with all proceeds going towards supporting the cathedral.

Don’t miss the highlights of the show which include:

Chef Lee from Ripon-based company Bear & Mouse Chocolate at 11.00am with a live chocolate demonstration

Florist and owner of Halls & Homes Flowers, Cerys Gill at 2.00pm for a live Easter wreath demonstration

These are included in the entry price and are open to all, no need to pre-book, just come on the day!

The popular ‘Meet the Bugs’ workshops at 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm with The Bug Lady; a great opportunity to learn more and touch and hold cockroaches, snails and stick insects! Free and open to all ages.

The adorable springtime animals including an alpaca, mini donkeys, goats and mini sheep which will be outside the cathedral all day. The animals come from Hart Farm, founded in 2012 as a not-for-profit organisation to help children cope with life challenges such as illness, disability and bereavement.

Entry to the Show is just £3 for adults and under 12’s are free.