Ripon library Reading Hacks celebrate their success in the awards
/

Young reading volunteers celebrate awards shortlist success

Ripon library Reading Hacks celebrate their success in the awards

2 mins read
Start


Please share the news

Young volunteers at made the shortlist in the recent British Youth Council Star .

The group of more than 20 Reading Hacks give their time to run special events and activities at the to help make it the success that recently won it North Yorkshire County Council’s of the month award.

The Reading Hacks were nominated by library staff in the British Youth Council Star , which celebrate those involved in giving young people a voice across England and Wales. The were presented last month at Convention 3, a Yorkshire and Humber regional convention held by the British Youth Council, at which the Reading Hacks were among the final five shortlisted for the regional award.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said:

This team of young volunteers has done outstanding work and shown impressive dedication and innovation. For example, last summer the Hacks contributed about 450 hours over the holidays and were essential to the branch breaking records in signing up children to our summer reading challenge and seeing more than 400 complete the challenge.

They more than deserve this recognition of their contribution to the library and to local children’s literacy.

The Hacks have also created their own activities, including two successful Lego events enjoyed by more than 50 children. They created a children’s writing competition and overhauled the library shop. This month, they helped to run a day of Harry Potter activities at the library.




Reading volunteer Abbie Goodwin said:

I have been volunteering at library for five years now and it’s great. We get to do so many new things and it has given me so much confidence. I think all young people should volunteer at the library, because it’s brilliant.

 

Fellow volunteer Diana Jurgina added:

I love volunteering at Ripon library, because it helps children build confidence and practice their reading skills.






Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Tags:

You might be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Harrogate police
Previous Story

Jewellery taken in Lindley burglary

Harrogate Water
Next Story

Danone to acquire a majority stake in Harrogate Water Brands Ltd (“Harrogate Water”)

Latest from Community

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info