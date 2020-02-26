Young reading volunteers celebrate awards shortlist success

Please share the news













Young volunteers at Ripon library made the shortlist in the recent British Youth Council Star Awards.

The group of more than 20 Reading Hacks give their time to run special events and activities at the library to help make it the success that recently won it North Yorkshire County Council’s library of the month award.

The Reading Hacks were nominated by library staff in the British Youth Council Star Awards, which celebrate those involved in giving young people a voice across England and Wales. The awards were presented last month at Convention 3, a Yorkshire and Humber regional convention held by the British Youth Council, at which the Reading Hacks were among the final five shortlisted for the regional award.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: This team of young volunteers has done outstanding work and shown impressive dedication and innovation. For example, last summer the Hacks contributed about 450 hours over the school holidays and were essential to the branch breaking records in signing up children to our summer reading challenge and seeing more than 400 complete the challenge. They more than deserve this recognition of their contribution to the library and to local children’s literacy.

The Hacks have also created their own activities, including two successful Lego events enjoyed by more than 50 children. They created a children’s writing competition and overhauled the library shop. This month, they helped to run a day of Harry Potter activities at the library.









Reading volunteer Abbie Goodwin said: I have been volunteering at Ripon library for five years now and it’s great. We get to do so many new things and it has given me so much confidence. I think all young people should volunteer at the library, because it’s brilliant.

Fellow volunteer Diana Jurgina added: I love volunteering at Ripon library, because it helps children build confidence and practice their reading skills.