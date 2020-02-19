/

The story behind ‘Prisoners on Prisoners’ art installation

Ripon’s Prison & Police Museum’s fascinating exhibition looking at female prisoners – ‘Prisoners on Prisoners’ has only been on display a few weeks and is already attracting much attention.

Visitors describe it as ‘heartbreaking information for the women of the 20s’ and ‘a surprisingly stark, honest and unfettered account’.

Creator of this contemporary art installation, Faye Claridge and Ripon Museum’s Curator Leah Mellors will be taking us behind the scenes of ‘Prisoners on Prisoners’, exploring the process involved in planning and creating the work, including working with prisoners at Askham Grange prison, at an evening talk on 18th March.

