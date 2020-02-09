Pateley Bridge Floods

Please share the news













Today the Environment Agency issued a flood alert for the River Nidd at Pateley Bridge and Bewerley.

A severe flood was in place today with levels at Pateley Bridge peaking at 2pm – the warning has now been downgraded from a severe flood warning to a flood warning.

Sharon Clarkson from Pateley Bridge said: Pateley Bridge was put onto Red Alert for flooding today, most of the community came together to help each other clear roads and drains to stop the floods entering the local shops on the high street and causing damage. The old granary and Spar provided the volunteers with hot drinks and sandwiches, memorial was also open offering tea and coffee. Local authorities including Pateley Parish Council, Bewerley Parish Council, police, Mountain Rescue, and general public were just amazing.

Emma Blaker-nee Meech said: The water rose quickly and the emergency agencies all came together to protect the village and residents.

The Environment Agency say they are monitoring the situation closely from the Area Incident Room and further significant amounts of rain are not expected.

Thank you to Emma Blaker-nee Meech and Sharon Clarkson for the use of their images and video.