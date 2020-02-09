Pateley Bridge Floods
Pateley Bridge Floods
/

Pateley Bridge Floods

1 min read
Please share the news

Today the Environment Agency issued a flood alert for the River Nidd at Pateley Bridge and Bewerley.

A severe flood was in place today with levels at Pateley Bridge peaking at 2pm – the warning has now been downgraded from a severe flood warning to a flood warning.

Sharon Clarkson from Pateley Bridge said:

Pateley Bridge was put onto Red Alert for flooding today, most of the community came together to help each other clear roads and drains to stop the floods entering the local shops on the high street and causing damage.

The old granary and Spar provided the volunteers with hot drinks and sandwiches, memorial was also open offering tea and coffee.

Local authorities including Pateley Parish Council, Bewerley Parish Council, police, Mountain Rescue, and general public were just amazing.



Emma Blaker-nee Meech said:

The water rose quickly and the emergency agencies all came together to protect the village and residents.

 

The Environment Agency say they are monitoring the situation closely from the Area Incident Room and further significant amounts of rain are not expected.

Thank you to Emma Blaker-nee Meech  and Sharon Clarkson for the use of their images and video.








Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Mrs Wadsworth (pictured) was 66 and lived in Baildon.
Previous Story

Family pays tribute to “beautiful” wife, mother and grandmother who died in a collision near Skipton

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info