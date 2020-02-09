Mrs Wadsworth (pictured) was 66 and lived in Baildon.
Mrs Wadsworth was 66 and lived in Baildon.

Family pays tribute to “beautiful” wife, mother and grandmother who died in a collision near Skipton

The family of a woman who died in a collision near Skipton have today described her as a “beautiful person” and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

North Yorkshire Police has named Judith Barbara Wadsworth as the pedestrian who died in the collision at the Coniston Hotel, near Skipton, on Friday evening.

The driver of the Range Rover that collided with her – a man in his 60s – was arrested and later released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

In a statement, Mrs Wadsworth’s family said:

Judith was a beautiful selfless person and no words can express our sense of loss and devastation right now.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by everyone who knew her.

We’re still struggling to come to terms with her death as a family, and we’d urge the media to respect our privacy at this very difficult time.

Mrs Wadsworth’s family is currently being supported by specially-trained officers from North Yorkshire Police.





