The Sound of Music Harrogate Grammar School
The Sound of Music Harrogate Grammar School
/

The Sound of Music is coming to Harrogate Theatre

2 mins read
Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares

After a sell-out run of Les Misérables in 2016, Harrogate Grammar School are excited to announce that tickets for this year’s production of ‘The Sound of Music’ at Harrogate Theatre go on sale on Thursday 19th December.

Running from 10th-12th February 2020, join us on a journey to the mountains as we perform classics such as ‘Edelweiss’ and ‘So long, farewell’.

Stand out moments will include Mother Abbess played by Head Girl Phoebe Kyriakopoulos, Elsa and Max played by Grace Brennan and Jo Holmes, the wonderful von Trapp children played by Annabel Vincent (year 7), Biba Click (year 8), Isabell Trigoso (year 9), Harry Barker (year 9), Mia Felstead (year 9), Ryan Lam-Decker (year 11) and Eve Townsend (year 13). They are all led by the beautiful vocals and moving performance of Maria played by Ella Williams.

The orchestra showcases the array of instrumental talent in the school led by year 13 Hannah Shimwell who has just received a range of offers including Royal College of Music We are excited to see you there.

Photographs of rehearsals taken by A Level photography student, Matt Roberts

The Sound of Music Harrogate Grammar School
The Sound of Music Harrogate Grammar School

https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/The-Sound-of-Music

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Music by RICHARD RODGERS

Lyrics by OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II

Book by HOWARD LINDSAY and RUSSEL CROUSE

Suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp

An amateur production by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of R&H Theatricals






Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares
  • 2
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

The day in pictures: fantastic Christmas Tree donated to Harrogate Fire Station

Carers' Resource staff with gifts at Harrogate office
Next Story

Young carers given Christmas presents and hampers after donations

Latest from Culture

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info