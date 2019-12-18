The Sound of Music is coming to Harrogate Theatre

Please share the news











After a sell-out run of Les Misérables in 2016, Harrogate Grammar School are excited to announce that tickets for this year’s production of ‘The Sound of Music’ at Harrogate Theatre go on sale on Thursday 19th December.

Running from 10th-12th February 2020, join us on a journey to the mountains as we perform classics such as ‘Edelweiss’ and ‘So long, farewell’.

Stand out moments will include Mother Abbess played by Head Girl Phoebe Kyriakopoulos, Elsa and Max played by Grace Brennan and Jo Holmes, the wonderful von Trapp children played by Annabel Vincent (year 7), Biba Click (year 8), Isabell Trigoso (year 9), Harry Barker (year 9), Mia Felstead (year 9), Ryan Lam-Decker (year 11) and Eve Townsend (year 13). They are all led by the beautiful vocals and moving performance of Maria played by Ella Williams.

The orchestra showcases the array of instrumental talent in the school led by year 13 Hannah Shimwell who has just received a range of offers including Royal College of Music We are excited to see you there.

Photographs of rehearsals taken by A Level photography student, Matt Roberts

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Music by RICHARD RODGERS

Lyrics by OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II

Book by HOWARD LINDSAY and RUSSEL CROUSE

Suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp

An amateur production by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of R&H Theatricals

