Woman threatend with machete on Skipton Road in Harrogate

Please share the news











7 Shares

The incident occurred between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Saturday 7th December when a woman left the Costcutter shop on Skipton Road, Harrogate and walked down the alleyway at the side of the shop near Jenny’s Fish and Chips. A man threatened her with a machete and took cash from her, before leaving the scene. The woman was uninjured.

The man is described as white with dark hair and wearing a dark, sky blue jacket and dark trousers. The victim is 5ft 1 (1.55 m)with long blonde hair and was wearing sandy coloured trousers with the braces hanging down and a black jacket with a fur hood.

North Yorkshire Police is asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information which could assist with the investigation. In particular, we are looking for a woman with a double or triple pushchair and dark hair that walked past the location just before the victim was threatened.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for DC 1410 Garford. You can also email general.enquiries@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190224686









Please share the news











7 Shares