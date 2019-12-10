Woman who died in collision near Ripon now named

1 min read
Please share the news

Police have now named the woman who died in a single vehicle collision which occurred at 2.15am on Friday 6 December 2019 on the B6265 near to Ripon.

She was 20-year-old Naomi Buckle of Catterick Garrison.

Naomi was travelling in a white Audi RS3 which was travelling between Ripon and Risplith, when it was involved in a collision with a tree near to Grantley Hall. Very sadly Naomi died at the scene due to her injuries.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Richmond, was arrested in relation to the incident and has since been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen the white Audi RS3 at any time between 11pm and 2.15am, travelling from Catterick towards Risplith to contact them.

If you have any information which could assist with this investigation please contact mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, choose option 2 and ask to speak to Mark Mullins or the Major Collision Investigation Team. Please quote reference 12190223386.






Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

King’s Head, Market Place, Masham
Previous Story

Masham pub and hotel reopens with a new look

Ambulance
Next Story

Ambulance crew assaulted when they respond to a call in Harrogate

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info