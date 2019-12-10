Woman who died in collision near Ripon now named

Please share the news













Police have now named the woman who died in a single vehicle collision which occurred at 2.15am on Friday 6 December 2019 on the B6265 near to Ripon.

She was 20-year-old Naomi Buckle of Catterick Garrison.

Naomi was travelling in a white Audi RS3 which was travelling between Ripon and Risplith, when it was involved in a collision with a tree near to Grantley Hall. Very sadly Naomi died at the scene due to her injuries.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Richmond, was arrested in relation to the incident and has since been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen the white Audi RS3 at any time between 11pm and 2.15am, travelling from Catterick towards Risplith to contact them.

If you have any information which could assist with this investigation please contact mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, choose option 2 and ask to speak to Mark Mullins or the Major Collision Investigation Team. Please quote reference 12190223386.