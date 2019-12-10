Ambulance crew assaulted when they respond to a call in Harrogate

Please share the news













A 28 year-old man has been charged with 2 counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, Affray and Criminal Damage to Property.

He is due to appear in York Magistrates today.

During the early hours of the 9 December, the ambulance service were attending a call on the Skipton Road in Harrogate, when the man assaulted both crew members.

Nick Smith, Executive Director of Operations at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: Physical and verbal abuse against any member of NHS staff is completely unacceptable, and we are doing everything we can to address this. We’re very upset by this physical attack on two members of our staff in Harrogate, particularly when they were trying to help a patient. We’re committed to supporting staff who are subject to aggressive behaviour, and we will be working with police colleagues to investigate this incident and ensure appropriate action is taken.

Ambulance Crews do not routinely wear stab vests or have access to the markers on file that the police may have about an address or an individual.