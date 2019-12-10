Ambulance

Ambulance crew assaulted when they respond to a call in Harrogate

1 min read
Please share the news

A 28 year-old man has been charged with 2 counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, Affray and Criminal Damage to Property.

He is due to appear in York Magistrates today.

During the early hours of the 9 December, the ambulance service were attending a call on the Skipton Road in Harrogate, when the man assaulted both crew members.

Nick Smith, Executive Director of Operations at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said:

Physical and verbal abuse against any member of NHS staff is completely unacceptable, and we are doing everything we can to address this.

We’re very upset by this physical attack on two members of our staff in Harrogate, particularly when they were trying to help a patient.

We’re committed to supporting staff who are subject to aggressive behaviour, and we will be working with police colleagues to investigate this incident and ensure appropriate action is taken.

Ambulance Crews do not routinely wear stab vests or have access to the markers on file that the police may have about an address or an individual.






Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Woman who died in collision near Ripon now named

Ripon Leisure Centre
Next Story

New pool for Ripon: first turf to be cut

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info