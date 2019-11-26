/

Talented students shine on stage

2 mins read
Please share the news

Ripon Grammar School pupils excelled on stage and off in a series of ambitious student-led theatrical productions that played to packed houses over two nights.

In the same week RGS was named ‘Top state school in the North’ in the Sunday Times Parent Power school league tables, students demonstrated just what an abundance of talent there is outside the classroom during the school’s popular annual drama competition.

Around 200 pupils from the school’s four competing houses captivated audiences with their entertaining productions of Oz, Murder on the Orient Express, Fantastic Mr Fox and The Famous Five on Kirren Island.

Performing to sell-out audiences of around three hundred appreciative parents, fellow students and other guests each evening, pupils from De Grey, School, Porteus and Hutton houses also faced a panel of judges.

Behind-the-scenes, around 50 dedicated students were also commended for the impressive work they did out of the spotlight as directors, producers, set designers and technical and stage crew members.

School House was awarded the trophy for best production with Oz, their razor sharp, witty and subversive counter story which challenged all expectations, leaving many members of the audience deeply moved. This is the first time they have won since 2006.

Best actress was Izzy Kirby, 14, from Richmond, for her mesmerising performance role as the Guide in School Houses’s Oz.

Best actor was Nick Cunningham, 16, from Ripon, for his outstanding talent and impressive command of the role of Poirot in Porteus House’s Murder on the Orient Express.






Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Zero Carbon Harrogate
Previous Story

Zero Carbon Harrogate host election hustings event with a focus on climate issues

Latest from Education

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info