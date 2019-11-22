Harrogate drug dealer sent to jail

Please share the news













A 36 year old man from Harrogate has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for Disguising an offensive weapon and Possession with intent to supply.

Benjamin Underwood pleaded guilty at York Crown Court today (Friday 22 November 2019) for the offences, which took place on 17 September 2019 when officers stopped his car on Silver Road in Harrogate.

Officers searched the car and found a tin containing 27 small bags of white powder and a bottle of Ammonia. Underwood was arrested at the scene and a subsequent search of an address in Harrogate was conducted, which resulted in the discovery of 2 blocks of white powder (now known to be cocaine) a debt list and other drug paraphernalia, a Taser disguised as a torch, an air rifle and a black hand-gun.

The officer in the case, Corrina Graham-Merrett, said: Working together with the Crime Prosecution Service and Forensic Services, we have been able to remove a dangerous drug dealer from the streets of Harrogate. Underwood caused misery to people in Harrogate and I am pleased he is now behind bars. I hope this also acts as a warning to others who think they can deal drugs and possess dangerous weapons in our towns – we will not tolerate the behaviour of criminals and we will do everything within our power to make sure you face the full force of the law. Anyone who has any information about drug dealing in North Yorkshire is asked to please contact the police. Dial 101, press 1 and speak to the force control room – the information you provide can help us to make your communities safer, and even save lives.