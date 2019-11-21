Woman left with life threatening injuries following collision near Bishop Thornton that resulted with four in hospital

Please share the news













Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision between Bishop Thornton and Markington, near Harrogate.

The incident happened around 3.30pm on Wednesday 20 November 2019 on the Fountains Abbey Road between Bishop Thornton and Markington at the ‘Drover’s Crossroads’.

It involved a yellow Fiat 500 which was travelling from Bishop Thornton towards Markington and a black VW Up which was travelling along Fountains Abbey Road from the direction of Ripley.

The 47-year-old female driver of the Fiat was admitted to Harrogate District Hospital with serious injuries, where she remains stable. Her 67-year-old mother who was a passenger in the same car, was also taken to Harrogate District Hospital where she was treated and later discharged.

The occupants of the VW had to be cut free from their car by the fire service, and the 74-year-old female driver was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary with life-threatening injuries, where she remains critical but stable. Her 77-year-old husband, who was a passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries and was transported by road ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary where he is in a stable condition.

The road was closed for nine hours whilst police examined the scene and we would like to thank the public for their patience, as the closure involved a long diversion at a busy time of day.

We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident. If you have any information which may assist this investigation please email rob.roberts@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

