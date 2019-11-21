Business Women Raise £600 for Wear It Pink

Please share the news













Harrogate businesswomen joined forces with “Tea and Chemo” author Jackie Buxton for an afternoon of fun and indulgence to raise money for breast cancer charity “Wear It Pink”.

Organised by Caroline Edwards of House of Harrogate, Liz Wild of Wild & Co Chartered Accountants and Lynda Barker of VAvavoom Business Support Services, the event was hosted at House of Harrogate’s luxury home design studio on Cheltenham Mount, who auctioned a private screening in the store’s own cinema room.

Guests enjoyed afternoon tea and hand massages donated by White Rose beauty school.

Jackie was there to sign copies of her book, with all proceeds going towards the fundraising total.

The event raised over £600 for Wear It Pink and the organisers have thanked everyone who donated raffle prizes and attended the event.