Harrogate police
/

Appeal after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Ripon collision

1 min read
Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian sustained serious injuries following a collision in Ripon.

It happened on Clotherholme Road around 300 metres from the junction with Aislabie Garth at around 8.37pm on the night of Sunday 17 November 2019.

The pedestrian, a 20-year-old man was hit by a red Citroen travelling out of Ripon. He was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle or the male pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing in the area of Clotherholme Road around the time of the collision to contact them on 101 quoting log 439 of 17  November.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the casualty and to carry out an examination of the scene of the collision. It reopened at around 2am.






Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares
  • 2
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Shan Oakes
Previous Story

Harrogate and Knaresborough Green Party candidate steps aside to secure remain vote 

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info