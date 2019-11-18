Appeal after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Ripon collision

Please share the news











Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian sustained serious injuries following a collision in Ripon.

It happened on Clotherholme Road around 300 metres from the junction with Aislabie Garth at around 8.37pm on the night of Sunday 17 November 2019.

The pedestrian, a 20-year-old man was hit by a red Citroen travelling out of Ripon. He was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle or the male pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing in the area of Clotherholme Road around the time of the collision to contact them on 101 quoting log 439 of 17 November.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the casualty and to carry out an examination of the scene of the collision. It reopened at around 2am.

