Saint Michael’s Hospice launch their Christmas fundraising campaign

Saint Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate have launched their Christmas fundraising campaign, Light up a Life.

Saint Michael’s annual Light up a Life campaign invites local people to dedicate a light on the charity’s Christmas tree in memory of someone in their thoughts this Christmas.

Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s, Tony Collins, said: We warmly invite you – our community – to be part of our very special Light up Life events Many of us have special festive traditions and this year Saint Michael’s warmly invites you to make remembering and celebrating the lives of loved ones a meaningful part of your Christmas tradition by dedicating a light in tribute. When you make your dedication, a light will be illuminated on the Saint Michael’s tree, and will shine brightly throughout the festive season at one of three meaningful events across our district.

Portia Crewe tells us what Light up a Life and Saint Michael’s Hospice mean to her and her family: My family and I participate every year in Saint Michael’s Light up a Life to remember our dad Bill who died at the hospice on 8 December 2015. We missed out on one final Christmas with him but we will never ever forget the amazing care from all the hospice staff at what was such a horrible time. I just felt safe my dad being at the hospice. I went to visit him daily, even staying for hours on end and all the staff were so kind and patient. I never ever expected to go through anything like that but having the support of the hospice made everything more bearable. My dad had a huge personality and I miss him every day but dedicating a light on Saint Michael’s Christmas tree helps me to keep my dad’s memory alive. We get a lot of comfort from going to the service and placing a star on the hospice Christmas tree.

The lights will be illuminated this year at:

Saint Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge, Friday November 29 at 6:30pm

Ripon Cathedral, Sunday December 8 at 3:30pm

Saint Michael’s Hospice, Harrogate, Sunday December 15 at 4pm

Saint Michael’s care is majority funded by the community, and is provided from the charity’s well-known hospice building as well as across the Harrogate district, wherever people call home.