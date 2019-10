Please share the news













North Yorkshire Police received a call at 9.30am on Saturday 26 October reporting a body in the River Ouse close to Lendal Bridge in York.

Emergency services attended and the body of a man was recovered from the water. Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

The deceased man has not yet been formally identified.

Museum Street was closed for just under one hour to allow the body to be removed.