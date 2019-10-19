  • Marie_Curie_DSC01518

Fantastic night at the Royal Hall in support of Marie Curie, but why were two boxes empty ?

The Harrogate Marie Curie fundraising team brought the Last Night of the Proms to the Royal Hall this evening with the Grimethorpe Colliery Band – 17 October.

But why were two of the boxes empty ?

Christine Hamilton Stewart MBE has long been associated with Marie Curie and is a patron.

Christine Hamilton-Stewart said:

Marie Curie is a large multi-national organisation with a multi-million budget to provide care – but it is your local charity

There are 12 nurses in and around Harrogate. At 8pm those nurses will be making phone calls to 12 families, many of those families may have had very difficult days or are even just hanging on in.

And at 10pm those nurses will be knocking on the door of those families and it will be like the cavalry arriving, staying with them until 7am the following morning.

They very much care for our community and the people in it.

Marie Curie was established in 1948, the same year as the National Health Service. It provides support to people with terminal illnesses and their families.

Boxes were reserved for a number of the nurses to attend. But, due to nursing commitments, they were unable to attend. They were needed by the families and wanted to help them.

More money raised locally means more Marie Curie nurses locally.

See https://www.facebook.com/HarrogateMarieCurieFG/





