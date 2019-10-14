Shape the future of countryside access

Please share the news













Residents with an interest in access to the countryside are being urged to join the North Yorkshire Local Access Forum.

Members can include land owners, managers, users and those representing other interests, such as health and conservation.

The Forum helps to shape the future of footpaths, bridleways, byways, open access land and other green spaces within the county outside the boundaries of the two National Parks. It is an independent body that advises North Yorkshire County Council, and other relevant bodies, on how people can make the most of the outdoors.

Members, who are volunteers, work with a range of people to ensure the countryside is open to all. The Forum is expected to develop a constructive and inclusive approach to the improvement of recreational access to the countryside.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: We are very lucky in North Yorkshire to have such beautiful countryside on our doorstep, and I know many of our residents are passionate about ensuring its sustainable future. Over the years the Forum has been successful in promoting countryside access and balancing the needs of those who live and work in and enjoy the county’s green spaces. Our annual window of recruitment is key to introducing new ideas into the Forum, which will influence the decisions that are made. If you value countryside access, I would encourage you to get in touch.

For further information and an application pack, go to www.northyorks.gov.uk/rights-way-information-and-advice. The closing date for applications is Friday, 8 November. Informal interviews will take place on Thursday, 28 November.