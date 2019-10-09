980 properties in Harrogate affected by a power cut

Northern Powergrid have reported that 980 properties in Harroagte are subject to a power cut.
- Update at 15:33 – the problem has been due to a transformer failure. Northern Power have reconfigured the system so that, all but 5 properties are now back on.
They lost power at 13:37 today (9 Oct 2019) and are in the HG1 and HG2 postcodes. That’s properties in the area from Beach Grove to Valley Drive are without power, and towards Camrbridge Road.
Northern Powergrid haven’t advised a time for the restoration of power.