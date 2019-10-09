cafe nero harrogate
Café Nero in Harrogate

980 properties in Harrogate affected by a power cut

1 min read
Please share the news
  • 19
    Shares

Northern Powergrid have reported that 980 properties in Harroagte are subject to a power cut.

  • Update at 15:33 – the problem has been due to a transformer failure. Northern Power have reconfigured the system so that, all but 5 properties are now back on.

They lost power at 13:37 today (9 Oct 2019) and are in the HG1 and HG2 postcodes. That’s properties in the area from Beach Grove to Valley Drive are without power, and towards Camrbridge Road.

Bettys Harrogate
Bettys in darkness

Northern Powergrid haven’t advised a time for the restoration of power.






Please share the news
  • 19
    Shares
  • 19
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Harrogate police
Previous Story

Man arrested in Valley Gardens for outraging public decency

Next Story

Plans announced for a new convenience store in Killinghall

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info