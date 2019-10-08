Cllr Peter Box CBE confirmed as the new Chair of Welcome to Yorkshire

The Leader of Wakefield Council, Cllr Peter Box CBE has today been confirmed as the new Chair of Welcome to Yorkshire.

Commenting on the appointment, Cllr Box CBE said:

I am extremely passionate about our county and all it has to offer and am happy to take this opportunity to build on the remarkable success that Welcome to Yorkshire has achieved, and more importantly regain public confidence in its future.

There is no doubt that recent events have undermined Welcome to Yorkshire’s achievements and I am absolutely clear that we will be doing things very differently as the organisation becomes as open and transparent as possible.

There is agreement amongst the county’s leaders that we need to continue to market Yorkshire as a great destination. It is my intention that Welcome to Yorkshire now starts a new chapter doing what it does best with a new focus on honesty, transparency and integrity and I look forward to leading this.