Cllr Peter Box CBE, Chair of Welcome to Yorkshire
Cllr Peter Box CBE, Chair of Welcome to Yorkshire
/

Cllr Peter Box CBE confirmed as the new Chair of Welcome to Yorkshire

1 min read
Please share the news
  • 3
    Shares

The Leader of Wakefield Council, Cllr Peter Box CBE has today been confirmed as the new Chair of Welcome to Yorkshire.

Commenting on the appointment, Cllr Box CBE said:

I am extremely passionate about our county and all it has to offer and am happy to take this opportunity to build on the remarkable success that Welcome to Yorkshire has achieved, and more importantly regain public confidence in its future.

There is no doubt that recent events have undermined Welcome to Yorkshire’s achievements and I am absolutely clear that we will be doing things very differently as the organisation becomes as open and transparent as possible.

There is agreement amongst the county’s leaders that we need to continue to market Yorkshire as a great destination. It is my intention that Welcome to Yorkshire now starts a new chapter doing what it does best with a new focus on honesty, transparency and integrity and I look forward to leading this.





Please share the news
  • 3
    Shares
  • 3
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Oatlands Junior School has now announced plans to increase its intake from 300 to 420 by taking children from reception age
Previous Story

Admission criteria changes for Oatlands Infant and Junior Schools

THE work of six budding young Ripon Grammar School poets is to be published in a new book which comes out this weekend as the whole school gets behind the city's popular poetry festival.
Next Story

Student poets get work in print - book out on 12 Oct

Latest from Leeds

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info