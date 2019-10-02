Northern Antiques Fair returns to the HCC between 3 to 6 October

2 mins read
Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares

The Northern Antiques Fair returns to the Harrogate Convention Centre in Harrogate from Thursday 3 to Sunday 6 October 2019.

The event brings together over 40 of the UK’s top dealers for four days showcasing the very best in art, antiques and design.  Dating back to 1951, it is Harrogate’s longest standing art and antiques fair and holds an enviable reputation in the north of England as the town’s most prestigious antiques fair.

Highlights around the fair include a pair of famille verte Lowther Castle fish bowls on Victorian George II style giltwood bases, c 1820, price £65,000 from Burton Antiques.   Burton Antiques is based in Driffield and is represented by Simon Wingett, who is a third-generation member of a family that has been in the antiques trade since 1910.  Another northern dealer who is making his debut at the fair is Hispanic Antiques from Sheffield and he is bringing an early 16th century figure of St John the Apostle, which came from an old private French collection, priced at £6,000.

There are lots of items dotted around the fair with a local provenance such as a Regency bracket clock made by John Garth of Harrogate around 1825; an oil on canvas of Knaresborough by William Greaves (1852-1938) who was born in Leeds, studied at Sheffield College of Art and mostly painted oils of the Yorkshire area, this is priced t £5,500; and Jack Shaw & Co is bringing a York canteen of fiddle design cutlery for 12 settings dated 1812-48 by Barber, Cattle and North.  York was one of the seven provincial assay towns of England until its final closure in 1858.






Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares
  • 2
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

600-year-old chapel in Knaresborough vandalised

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info