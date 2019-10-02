Northern Antiques Fair returns to the HCC between 3 to 6 October

Please share the news











The Northern Antiques Fair returns to the Harrogate Convention Centre in Harrogate from Thursday 3 to Sunday 6 October 2019.

The event brings together over 40 of the UK’s top dealers for four days showcasing the very best in art, antiques and design. Dating back to 1951, it is Harrogate’s longest standing art and antiques fair and holds an enviable reputation in the north of England as the town’s most prestigious antiques fair.

Highlights around the fair include a pair of famille verte Lowther Castle fish bowls on Victorian George II style giltwood bases, c 1820, price £65,000 from Burton Antiques. Burton Antiques is based in Driffield and is represented by Simon Wingett, who is a third-generation member of a family that has been in the antiques trade since 1910. Another northern dealer who is making his debut at the fair is Hispanic Antiques from Sheffield and he is bringing an early 16th century figure of St John the Apostle, which came from an old private French collection, priced at £6,000.

There are lots of items dotted around the fair with a local provenance such as a Regency bracket clock made by John Garth of Harrogate around 1825; an oil on canvas of Knaresborough by William Greaves (1852-1938) who was born in Leeds, studied at Sheffield College of Art and mostly painted oils of the Yorkshire area, this is priced t £5,500; and Jack Shaw & Co is bringing a York canteen of fiddle design cutlery for 12 settings dated 1812-48 by Barber, Cattle and North. York was one of the seven provincial assay towns of England until its final closure in 1858.

