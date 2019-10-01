UCI harrogate
West Park, footbridge construction for UCI

Delay to re-opening of West Park following UCI

Wet conditions on the Stray in Harrogate following the heavy rain on Sunday have led to a delay in the operation to remove infrastructure and equipment from the fan zone, following the conclusion of the UCI Road World Championships.

Poor ground conditions mean Yorkshire 2019’s contractors have needed to amend the original plan. This is to ensure the operation can be completed safely and to minimise further damage to the Stray.

The section of West Park between Victoria Avenue and Albert Street is scheduled to re-open from 6am tomorrow (2 October).

West Park between Prince of Wales roundabout and Victoria Avenue will remain closed until 3pm tomorrow.

Access for residents will be maintained via Tower Street.

We apologise for any inconvenience. This decision has been necessary for the safety of the public and the contractors.





