Boroughbridge dresses up to welcome cycling championships

Miniature bikes, strings of bright bunting and knitted winners’ jerseys adorn Boroughbridge as the community prepares to welcome a world cycling event.

Around 100 of the world’s best men’s under-23 cyclists will race through the town on Friday, 27 September, the seventh day of the UCI Road World Championships.

Volunteers from Boroughbridge Welcomes the World have been encouraging residents and local businesses on the race route to decorate their home or shop front with bunting and bikes.

A number of high street shops and residents have bought hanging bike decorations, 40 large bikes and not-for-profit bunting made by volunteer Kaeti Rawling.

Hundreds of miniature winners’ jerseys have been knitted and are now on display around the town, along with colourful, cycling-themed artwork.

The cyclists will start in Doncaster before racing through Boroughbridge at around 4.30pm on their way to the Harrogate finish. The event is returning to the UK for the first time since 1982 and is expected to attract a television audience of more than 250 million viewers.

During race day, volunteers are hosting family-friendly events, including a big screen, inflatable bouncy castle, assault course, music, hog roast and refreshments stalls.

Susan Jagger, Brighter Boroughbridge Bikes and Bunting volunteer, said: Boroughbridge Welcomes the World is a group of volunteers who want to bring the community together in celebrating the race and creating a lasting legacy. We are already a popular stop off for cyclists as Boroughbridge is half way on the long distance, coast to coast cycle route, The Ways of the Roses from Morecambe to Bridlington. When we found out that this prestigious race would come through the town we thought it was too good an opportunity to miss and were keen to have a community event and something for the visitors to enjoy. Let’s give the riders a proper welcome!

Councillor Robert Windass, who represents the Boroughbridge division, said: The community effort from the town has been second to none. I would like to honour the dedication of community groups, businesses, school children and volunteers who have gone to great lengths to ensure the town looks colourful and vibrant. There will be something for all ages on the race day, as we look to make the most of the brilliant event. The town has been buzzing with excitement for the last few months so we can’t wait to showcase Boroughbridge at its very best on the world stage.

