Abi Smith in World Championships

Ripon Grammar School student Abi Smith says she feels incredibly lucky and privileged as it’s revealed she’s been selected to compete in the 2019 UCI Road World Championships in her home county of Yorkshire.

The fact that she will be riding to Harrogate from Doncaster as part of the GB Junior Women’s team makes it extra special, she says.

Abi is a 17-year-old boarding student from Oswaldkirk: I think the crowds and atmosphere will be electric and completely unparalleled to any other major events I’ve done. The competition will be the toughest I’ve ever faced. Every country will be doing their all to get one of their riders to the line first so it’s going to be really hard! It’s not so much winning but just being selected is such a huge deal and hopefully as a team we can deliver a great performance.

She will be racing from Doncaster to Harrogate, starting at 8.40am, on 27 September 2019 which she describes as “a flat route but with a bit of a kick at the end.”

She’s trying to juggle her schoolwork with training and also doing an international stage race with Team GB in Holland this week.

Abi said: My training schedule will be structured so that I can peak at the right time for the race. It’s Yorkshire’s last race of the season, so no holding back!” She thanked British Cycling for selecting her: “I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to be able to ride a home county World Championships.

Headmaster Jonathan Webb congratulated Abi on her tremendous achievement: It’s been an exciting day for staff and pupils. We are all incredibly proud of Abi and wish her every success in the World Championships.

