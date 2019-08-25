Harrogate police

79 year-old man dies following collision with cyclist near Harrogate

Published on in News
The 79 year-old man who was involved in a collision with a red racing cycle in a village near Harrogate on Saturday has sadly died.

He has been named as George Redpath from Darley.

The collision happened at about 7.40am on Saturday 24 August 2019 on the B6451 in Dacre Banks outside the Village Store.

Mr Redpath was crossing the road towards the store having parked his car opposite, when he was in a collision with a red racing cycle being ridden in the direction of Summerbridge.

The 62-year-old cyclist, also from Darley, was seriously injured and remains in hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information surrounding the events of the collision to contact them.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on101, select option 2 and ask for Rob Roberts. Alternatively, please email Rob.Roberts@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12190156187 when providing information.





