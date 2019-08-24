Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with cyclist near Harrogate

Please share the news











Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision involving a pedestrian and cyclist.

In happened at about 7.40am on Saturday 24 August 2019 on the B6451 in Dacre Banks outside the Village Store.

The pedestrian, a 79year-old man from Darley, was crossing the road towards the store having parked his car opposite, when he was in a collision with a red racing cycle being ridden in the direction of Summerbridge.

As a result, the pedestrian suffered serious head injuries. He has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary where his condition is described as critical.

The 62 year-old cyclist, also from Darley, was taken to Harrogate District Hospital with a serious shoulder injury where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Officers investigating the collision are would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or either of the people involved, prior to it to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police. Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask for Rob Roberts. Alternatively, email Rob.Roberts@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote incident number 12190156187 when providing information.

