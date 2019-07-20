Car involved in five separate collisions near Ripon/Bedale

Please share the news











Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a black Renault car was involved in five separate collisions, including one that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

At around 12.35pm on the afternoon of Wednesday 17 July, the rider of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was knocked off his bike as he rode up the A1 northbound just north of junction 50 (Ripon/Baldersby).

The vehicle involved, a black Renault Scenic, failed to stop at the scene and went on to be involved in four more collisions causing damage to vehicles in the Bedale, Carthorpe, Masham and West Tanfield areas.

Police are appealing to anyone who either witnessed the collisions, saw the black Renault and its manner of driving, has any dash-cam footage of it travelling through the areas, and anyone who has any CCTV that may have captured the vehicle as it passed their premises.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12190129512.

The rider, a man in 60s from Felixstowe was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the Renault, a 30-year-old man from Wakefield, was arrested in Carthorpe on suspicion of multiple offences including dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving. He has been released while under investigation.









