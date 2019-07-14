York cyclist dies in collision

Please share the news











Emergency services were called to a fatal collision in York involving a cyclist and a car today.

The collision occurred just before 1am this morning on Stockton Lane, heading away from the city.

It involved a black Toyota Auris and a black and gold trim bicycle.

The cyclist, a 29-year-old local man, died at the scene. A man has been arrested in relation to causing death by driving without due care and attention.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles that night before it happened, or has any dash-camera footage that could help the investigation, to get in touch.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Kirsten Aldridge/ 1658. You can also email Kirsten.Aldridge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote incident 12190127207 when sharing information.









